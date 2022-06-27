‘Theft Crew' Arrested After Allegedly Stealing More Than $200K in Merchandise From Ulta Beauty Stores

Authorities say they have arrested members of an organized crew of retail thieves that struck multiple suburban cosmetics stores on multiple occasions in June, stealing more than $200,000 worth of merchandise in the process.

According to police, Quashawn Scott and Raphyll Jordan, both Chicago residents and both 21 years of age, were taken into custody in connection with multiple thefts that occurred at Ulta Beauty locations, including two at the same Orland Park store that occurred within weeks of one another.

Authorities allege that the duo was responsible for a string of thefts that targeted cosmetics stores in recent months, with more than $200,000 worth of merchandise stolen in an organized fashion.

The theft crew is alleged to have targeted the Orland Park Ulta store on two occasions, robbing it on June 8 and then again on Monday morning.

It was that Monday theft that allegedly led authorities to the duo, with Chicago police locating the suspects’ vehicles and stolen merchandise.

Both men were taken into custody when the vehicles were located, according to police.

Both men will face multiple felony charges in connection to the theft ring, but it is unclear whether police are searching for additional suspects at this time.