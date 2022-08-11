The Devil Wears Prada, Lady Gaga, Edison Park Fest: 8 Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

It may be mid-August but there's still plenty of summer fun left in Chicago. From street festivals to block parties to Broadway in Chicago's The Devil Wears Prada, here's a roundup of what's going on in Chicago this weekend, Aug. 12-15.

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical

The pre-Broadway premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" is still taking place in Chicago. It is based on the best-selling novel and film about the harsh world of high fashion and a naïve assistant.

This weekend, there will be four showings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m., and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It will be held at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, located at 24 W. Randolph St.

Grant Park Music Festival

The annual Grant Park Music Festival is the place to be for classical music fans who enjoy seeing a show set beneath Chicago's skyline.

Tetzlaff performs Shostakovich at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, located at 201 E. Randolph St, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Movies in the Parks

Catch a movie in your neighborhood park as part of the city's annual Movies in the Parks event.

Screenings normally begin at 8:30 p.m. each evening and are free to attend. For locations and additional information click here.

Navy Pier Fireworks

Fireworks at Navy Pier are at 9 p.m. every Wednesday and at 10 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day weekend.

This is a free event held at 600 E. Grand Ave.

Edison Park Fest

Edison Park Fest joins the fun of the street festival season with a three-day event packed with live music, kid-friendly activities, and many foods.

It is a free event with suggested donations from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It takes place at 6755 Northwest Hwy.

Dog Days at Gallagher Way

Dog Day returns to Gallagher Way from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dog yoga, dog caricature artists, a pup cup station, kiddie pools, and tasty treats from local dog-friendly businesses are among the activities planned for the day.

This event is free and will take place at 3635 N. Clark St.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

It will be a weekend packed with baseball games at Guaranteed Rate Field as the White Sox play the Detroit Tigers. There are promotional deals available, including a Lance Lynn bobblehead and a postgame concert with Kaskade.

The games will be held at 333 W. 35th St.

Lady Gaga

On Monday, Lady Gaga will perform at Wrigley Field. Gaga is back and better than ever for the Chromatica Ball, her first tour in four years.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Wrigley Field; for a setlist and other information, click here.