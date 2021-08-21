Teen Shot, Stabbed During Confrontation in Little Village

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and shot during a confrontation with a group of people in the city’s Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the teen was standing outside in the 2600 block of West 24th Street at 1:37 a.m. Saturday when he was punched and kicked repeatedly by a group of people during a confrontation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the altercation, the teen was also stabbed twice in the shoulder, and was shot in the arm, according to police.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the teen has been uncooperative with officers, and Area Four detectives are investigating.