bloomingdale trail

Teen Shot in Face Near Bloomingdale Trail on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Police responded to the shooting at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue

A 17-year-old boy was shot in his face Monday afternoon near the Bloomingdale Trail between the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The teen was standing on the front porch of a home in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue when he heard gunfire and was shot in his nose, Chicago police said.

Unconfirmed radio traffic indicated the shooter or shooters were on the Bloomingdale Trail.

Local

Matteson 34 mins ago

Vehicle Crashes Through Front of Suburban Starbucks

Orland Hills 46 mins ago

Orland Hills Police on Scene of Multi-Vehicle Crash

Paramedics took the boy to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A fire department official said his condition was stabilized.

Police said the boy did not see where the shots came from. No arrests have been made.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

bloomingdale trailChicago Policeshooting
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us