A teenage boy was shot and killed in West Rogers Park early Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old was standing in an alley at the 6400 block of N. Hamilton at around 2:50 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.