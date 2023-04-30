Teen Killed in South Side Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in the city’s Douglas neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 9:12 a.m.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered the teen, between 15 and 16 years old, after he had been shot in the chest.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation into the circumstances remains underway.