Teen Killed in South Side Shooting, Chicago Police Say

By James Neveau

Chicago police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in the city’s Douglas neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 9:12 a.m.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired discovered the teen, between 15 and 16 years old, after he had been shot in the chest.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation into the circumstances remains underway.

