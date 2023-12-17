Teen in serious condition after South Chicago shooting, police say

A teen suffered serious injuries after he was shot in the chest in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the 13-year-old was riding in a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Marquette at approximately 12:40 a.m. when a gold Kia SUV pulled up alongside.

An occupant of that SUV opened fire, striking the teen in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.