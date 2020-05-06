CTA Green Line

Teen Girls Among 3 Seriously Hurt After Vehicle Slams Into CTA Support Beam

police car siren
Shutterstock

Three people, including two teenage girls, were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in West Garfield Park.

A vehicle slammed into a support beam under the CTA Green Line tracks about 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West Lake Street, Chicago fire officials said.

A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, officials said. Another 17-year-old girl was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

A fourth person who was in the vehicle fled the scene, officials said.

Chicago police did not immediately provide details about the crash.

