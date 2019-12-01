Lake County

Teen Found Dead in Gary Identified as Missing West Town Girl

The 14-year-old was found dead in an alley in September, and DNA analysis has now identified her as a girl who went missing from Chicago

A teenage girl who was found dead in Gary, Indiana, in September has been identified as the same girl who went missing from West Town in Chicago earlier that month.

Takaylah Tribitt, 14, was found dead Sept. 16 in an alley near 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street, the Lake County sheriff’s office said Sunday.

Tribbit went missing weeks earlier in the 1100 block of North Noble Street in West Town, Chicago police said.

“We can confirm that, through the use of DNA technology, we have been able to identify the 14-year-old female victim as Takaylah Tribitt, of Chicago,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. “We are actively pursuing several leads on both sides of the Illinois/Indiana border in the search for suspects and information in the case.”

