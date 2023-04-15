14-Year-Old Boy Shot During Large Gathering at 31st Street Beach Friday Night

A teenager was shot during a massive gathering Friday night at Chicago's 31st Street Beach near South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to authorities.

Chicago police officers responded to the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive at around 8:49 p.m. in regard to a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the thigh. According to police, as of early Saturday morning, there were "no specifics on the incident," and no one was in custody.

Around the time the teen was shot, hundreds of people were present at the beach for what had been advertised as a "teen trend" - a meet-up of teenagers across the city. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued an alert about a gathering involving at least 300 people, however some reports stated up to 1,000 people were in attendance.

NBC 5 obtained video footage showing large crowds of people in the streets near the beach. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on several charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen arm and for multiple drug crimes. However, it remains unclear if anyone has been arrested for the shooting that injured the teen.

In a statement regarding the incident, Chicago police said it "continually monitors and adjusts resources as necessary so residents and visitors can safely enjoy the city, including our beaches and lakefront area."

"Last night, CPD monitored activity happening across the city and officers were in place to quickly respond to active incidents and large gatherings," the statement read. "We will continue to have sufficient resources in place as we work to strengthen safety in every neighborhood."