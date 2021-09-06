Team Rubicon Hosts Donation Drive at Chicago's United Center for Afghan War Refugees

A massive donation drive will take place Monday at Chicago’s United Center, with items going to the thousands of Afghans currently housed at U.S. military bases following their evacuation from Afghanistan earlier this year.

According to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, the donation drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the United Center.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Donations at the drive will go to families displaced by the conflict in Afghanistan.

“Many Afghan families arrived with little more than the clothing on their backs, and are expected to be at the bases for an extended and undetermined period,” the group said in a press release.

Team Rubicon will accept donations that are new (with tags), clean and unopened items.

-Baby clothes (all ages)

-New modest women’s clothing (no shorts, v-necks or tank tops)

-New modest children’s clothing (no shorts, v-necks or tank tops)

-New socks for adults and children

-Men’s clothing (no shorts or tank tops)

-Hats for all ages (cold or warm weather hats)

-Newborn hats and socks

-Diapers

-Baby food (no glass jars and no meat)

-Baby care items (diaper cream, wipes, new bottles, pacifiers and spoons)

-Bar soap (no liquid soap accepted)

-Feminine hygiene products

-Towels

-Blankets (new or clean)

-Toys (non-battery operated)

-Soccer balls

-Bug spray

-Cell phone chargers

-Gift cards and cash

Donation receipts will be provided, according to the organization.

Team Rubicon, founded after an earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States, and has put together more than 800 operations across the world.