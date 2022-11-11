Taylor Swift Announces Third Chicago Show on Upcoming Tour

Just weeks after releasing her record-setting tenth studio album, Taylor Swift has added a third Chicago date at Soldier Field to her upcoming 2023 stadium tour.

The 'Eras Tour' kicks off in March 2023 and will celebrate and chronicle Swift's discography, which began with heavily country-influenced beginnings in her self-titled 2006 release.

Swift had two Chicago dates in the original tour announcement, scheduled for June 2 and 3 of next year with girl in red and OWENN slated to open for her.

A show on Sunday, June 4 was announced on Friday, though MUNA and Gracie Abrams will perform as the opening acts in the the added concert.

The U.S. leg of Swift's stadium tour is 52 dates long and is slated to run from March 17 through Aug. 9 of 2023. While no dates have been announced yet, a message on Swift's website teases to the future announcement of international dates.

In addition to Chicago, Swift will stop in four other Midwestern cities for a total of eight shows next summer.

The Eras Tour will head to Detroit after leaving Chicago, with shows at Ford Field on June 9 and June 10 before dates in Minneapolis on June 23 and 24 at US Bank Stadium.

Swift will then perform twice at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on June 30 and July 1 before her final Midwest stop in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and July 8.

Swift's last visit to Chicago was alongside Camila Cabello and Charli XCX as part of the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour at Soldier Field. Swift played two shows at the lakefront stadium on June 1-2, 2018.