Target Extends Annual Gift Card Sale By Two Days

Target announced Thursday that the company will extend its annual gift card sale by two extra days into the first weekend of December.

For the first time, Target's discounted gift cards will be available two extra days, on both Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, according to a release.

Target will sell gift cards for 10% off this weekend for both in-store and online purchases, the company said. For gift cards purchased online, Target said they can be delivered through email, mail or mobile phone.

"Holiday shoppers are looking for the perfect gift for family and friends near and far – and Target gift cards make holiday shopping and gifting easier than ever," the company said. "In this unique holiday season, the perfect gift is one that is easy to send and receive from the safety and comfort of home."

The offer excludes Target Visa Gift Cards, Target Mastercard Gift Cards, Target American Express Gift Cards and gift cards issued by other retailers, according to the website.

