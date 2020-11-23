Chicago holidays

Take a Peek at This Year's Macy's Holiday Windows

The windows can be seen until Jan. 3, 2021

Macy's announced their annual holiday window theme Monday, along with details for the company's seasonal plans.

Macy's 53rd annual holiday window theme will honor first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic as a "thank you," a press release said.

Take a look at this season Macy's holiday windows:

Photos: Take a Peek at This Year's Macy's Holiday Windows

"This holiday season, Macy’s will celebrate the undeniable spirit of first responders, essential workers, marchers for equality and Chicagoans who showed their grit, good humor and hopeful spirit during a tumultuous year in a series of window displays taking the form of a thank you letter," the company said.

Macy's announced their holiday message this year is "Thank You, Gracias, Merci," providing multilingual expressions of gratitude.

The window displays will begin Monday and continue through Jan. 3, 2021.

