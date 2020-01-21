SWAT Unit Responds to Incident in Montgomery, Several Streets Closed

SWAT units responded to an incident in a southwest suburban Montgomery Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Montgomery police, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kane County SWAT team were at the scene of an incident just before 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Oakton Drive.

Information on what happened wasn’t immediately released by authorities but numerous streets were closed near the Victoria Apartment complex.

“We are asking people to stay away from the area,” said Kane County Sheriff’s Patrick Gengler.

Further information was not immediately available.