SWAT Teams Continue Search for Possible Suspect in Oakbrook Center Shooting

SWAT teams are continuing to search Oakbrook Center mall as they seek a suspect who may have been involved with a shooting that left four people injured on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the individual may have accompanied one of the shooters that opened fire at the mall at approximately 5:44 p.m.

One of the individuals was captured by police, and the other is currently hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds during the incident, authorities said.

SWAT teams are moving their way through the large outdoor shopping center, clearing each store and ushering shoppers out of the facility in a scene captured by NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter.

Police say at least three other individuals were injured by gunfire during the incident. Another person was injured while fleeing from the gunfire, according to authorities.

More than 100 police officers from various agencies, including multiple SWAT teams.