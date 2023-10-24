Suspects use vehicles to break into River North business during smash-and-grab burglary

Chicago police say that five-to-six suspects used a pair of vehicles to smash through the front door of a River North business early Tuesday during a smash-and-grab burglary.

According to authorities, the theft occurred in the 700 block of North Franklin just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspects used two vehicles, a pickup truck and a white sedan, to break through the front of the building. The suspects then entered the business, stole an unspecified amount of merchandise, and fled the scene in the pickup truck.

Police say the white sedan was left at the scene.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No injuries were reported during the burglary, and Area Three detective are investigating.