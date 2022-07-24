Suspects Charged After CTA Rider Stabbed, Seriously Wounded in North Side Attack

Chicago police have announced criminal charges against five suspects in an attack on a CTA Red Line train that left a 42-year-old man with serious injuries.

At least three of the assailants were also injured during the fracas, which occurred on a southbound Red Line train and continued at the North/Clybourn stop, according to police.

Police say the attack occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Friday when the victim got onto a southbound Red Line train at the Addison stop near Wrigley Field.

Three individuals came up to the man and tried to take his cell phone, then began to attack him. During the altercation, the victim took out a knife and stabbed one of the assailants, police said.

When the train later stopped at the North/Clybourn stop, another person began to attack the man, police said. That attacker was ultimately stabbed in the neck, but the victim was also stabbed in the collarbone by the fourth suspect, police said.

Authorities say that the suspects then began chasing the victim around the platform and back onto the train. He was struck repeatedly with a glass bottle and other objects during the scuffle, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

Ultimately, authorities arrested five of the individuals at the train station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to police. Three of the assailants were hospitalized as well, with one of them listed in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck.

On Sunday morning, police announced charges against five of the suspects. All face felony charges of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, while three of the suspects, a 20-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were also charged with felony aggravated battery of a transit employee.

A 52-year-old man was also charged with battery with a deadly weapon in the case.

All five suspects will appear in bond court on Sunday.