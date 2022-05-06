Suspect Sought in Hoffman Estates Armed Carjacking

Police in suburban Hoffman Estates are looking for the individual who carjacked a man at gunpoint early Friday, according to authorities.

At approximately 3:18 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Golf Road, a victim reported to police that an armed male approached him, displayed a weapon and ordered him out of his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Less than two hours later, the vehicle was seen in the area of Route 59 and Interstate 88 by police officers, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over at that time, but the driver fled the area.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Hoffman Estates Police Department at 847-882-1818.