Suspect Sought After Off-Duty Police Officer Among 2 Shot in South Deering, Chicago Police Say

Authorities are searching for the person who shot two people, including an off-duty police officer, Saturday evening in the South Deering neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 5:29 p.m., an off-duty officer with the Merrionette Park Police Department was driving eastbound along 103rd Street when she was shot by someone in a white sedan, authorities stated. The offenders' vehicle then continued on eastbound until it struck a black Ford sedan. At that point, the off-duty officer stopped, announced she was law enforcement and then exchanged gunfire with the shooter, authorities stated.

The off-duty officer, who is 51 years old, was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the neck. A bystander, a 43-year-old man, was struck in both legs and also listed in stable condition.

The gunman fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended. A second person riding in the suspects' vehicle was taken into custody, authorities said.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Three people riding in the black Ford were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.