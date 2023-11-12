Suspect in Far Southwest Side CVS robbery arrested following police pursuit in Lake County

A police pursuit along Interstate 94 in north suburban Lake County ended on Saturday evening when police apprehended the driver, who allegedly robbed a CVS on Chicago's Southwest Side hours earlier, according to reports.

Norbert Thigpen, 36, of Burbank, was arrested on two preliminary counts of felony armed robbery involving the discharge of a firearm and felony aggravated fleeing, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Thigpen allegedly entered the CVS Pharmacy, 8639 S. Cicero Ave., at around 5:30 p.m., took items at gunpoint then fled the scene, according to reports. He was arrested around two hours later on I-94 in Gurnee following a police chase.

Video posted to social media showed around a dozen law enforcement officers pursuing the suspect's vehicle on the interstate.

Thigpen was expected to appear in Cook County court on Monday for a detention hearing.