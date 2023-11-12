Chicago Violence

Suspect in Far Southwest Side CVS robbery arrested following police pursuit in Lake County

By Matt Stefanski

NBC10 Boston

A police pursuit along Interstate 94 in north suburban Lake County ended on Saturday evening when police apprehended the driver, who allegedly robbed a CVS on Chicago's Southwest Side hours earlier, according to reports.

Norbert Thigpen, 36, of Burbank, was arrested on two preliminary counts of felony armed robbery involving the discharge of a firearm and felony aggravated fleeing, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Thigpen allegedly entered the CVS Pharmacy, 8639 S. Cicero Ave., at around 5:30 p.m., took items at gunpoint then fled the scene, according to reports. He was arrested around two hours later on I-94 in Gurnee following a police chase.

Video posted to social media showed around a dozen law enforcement officers pursuing the suspect's vehicle on the interstate.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Thigpen was expected to appear in Cook County court on Monday for a detention hearing.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Violence
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us