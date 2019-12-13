Northwest Side

Suspect Extradited From Poland to Face Murder Charges in 2013 Stabbing

Mateusz Zabrzenski is alleged to have stabbed his roommate eight times in the chest, killing her

A Chicago man charged with fatally stabbing his female roommate in 2013 on the Northwest Side has been extradited from Poland to face a count of first-degree murder in Cook County.

Mateusz Zabrzenski, 31, is charged in the fatal stabbing and possible strangulation of Sarah Krasilova, who was found dead in her apartment June 24, 2013 in the 6500 block of West Addison Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the 24-year-old woman had eight stab wounds in her chest and was Zabrzenski’s roommate. At the time, police said her death may have been domestic in nature.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

Zabrzenski fled to Poland after the murder, and was later arrested and extradited to Chicago on Thursday, police said. He is due for a bail hearing Saturday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Northwest SideChicago Policedunning
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us