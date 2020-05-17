Suspect Dead After Fatal Shooting at Rockford Hotel

Rockford police say a suspect in a fatal shooting is dead after a standoff at a hotel early Sunday morning.

According to NBC affiliate WREX, officers were called to the Super 8 hotel on Coliseum Drive just after 12:40 a.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived they found three victims who had been shot. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect barricaded himself inside of a room at the hotel when officers arrived at the scene. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect during the incident, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea.

The stand-off at the Super 8 Motel has ended with the suspect found deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A formal release will follow once more details become available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 17, 2020

After more than six hours, the standoff ended when police found the suspect dead in the room. Officers believe that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but are investigating the incident.

Further details were not available.