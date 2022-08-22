Suspect Arrested After 6-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted in River North McDonald's Restroom

Warning: Details in this story are disturbing and may be difficult to read for some.

A person was arrested after sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy in a River North McDonald’s restroom over the weekend, according to police.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the child was in a restroom stall at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when the suspect entered the stall, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect battered a store guard who intervened. The suspect also attempted to resist officers who arrived and placed him into custody, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The guard refused medical treatment.

Charges have not been announced.

In 2020, a similar incident involving a 3-year-old girl took place at the same location.