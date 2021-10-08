Suspect Accused of Robbing Ride-Share Driver Stopped by Pedestrians in Lakeview

A man who robbed a ride-share driver and damaged two vehicles was stopped by pedestrians early Friday morning in Lake View on the North Side.

A 38-year-old woman was at a stoplight about 12:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Clark Street when a man approached and demanded she take him home, Chicago police said. He then struck the woman’s hand and took her cell phone off of the dashboard and jumped on the hood of her car, breaking her windshield, police said.

He then damaged the rear driver’s side door of another ride-share vehicle in the 3300 block of North Clark Street and was held down by pedestrians until officers arrived, authorities said.

No one sought medical attention or were injured, and the suspect is in custody with charges pending.