Surveillance Video Brings to Light New Details in Fatal Lake View Car Accident

A speeding car was caught on surveillance video moments before a deadly crash that killed one woman and injured another Saturday on Chicago's North Side, according to authorities.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were hit by a BMW X3 while crossing the street near the intersection of Addison and Fremont at around 12:30 p.m. in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, just two blocks from Wrigley Field.

“I wasn’t sure if I was hearing like a car accident, if I was hearing construction accident or what exactly I was hearing,” said Mark Bose, who lives nearby.

New surveillance video captured the suspect’s SUV going westbound on Addison as it turned onto Fremont, police said. A ring camera down the street also captured the sound of the crash.

Police said the driver of the SUV plowed into the victims then slammed into an iron fence.

“It happened very close to where you know I was with my family,” said Bose. “Hearing the severity of what happened is sobering.”

Moments before crashing into the two victims, police said the driver of the SUV hit a white car near Addison and Halsted. NBC 5 talked to the friend of the car owner.

“They exit the gas station so that happened very fast,” said Gensis Jimenez. “My friend he is fine, yeah, he’s fine, thank God.”

The 27-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with head injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said. The 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police have not said if the SUV was reported stolen, but noted that the offender fled the scene on foot.

No one was in custody as of Saturday night and police have not released a description of the driver.

No further information was available on what led to the crash. It is not known at this time if the vehicle stopped following the collision.