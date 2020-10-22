Suit: Photo of Student's Breasts During Dress Slip at School Dance Posted for Purchase

A photo of a high school student's exposed breasts after her dress slipped at a homecoming dance were captured by a hired photographer and later posted online for purchase, a new lawsuit alleges.

The suit, filed on behalf of a female student Thursday, names Township High School District 211 and Visual Image Photography of Cedarburg, Wisconsin.

It alleges that student Elizabeth White was taking part in a homecoming dance at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates when her dress slipped, "temporarily exposing her breasts."

"Unknown to Miss White, the photography company hired to capture images of the event photographed her naked breasts, and that photo appeared several days later on a public website that encouraged photos to be viewed and purchased," her attorneys said in a release Thursday.

According to the suit, the photo was posted for five days before being removed. During that time, at least nine people, including members of the school's football team, viewed the image, which was then shared on social media, attorneys said.

Neither the district nor the photography company responded to requests for comment on the allegations Thursday.

“High school students are still children, and deserve the adults involved with school events to safeguard their best interests," Attorney Abe Matthew of Matthew & Drnovsek Law, LLC, said in a statement. "There is no excuse for this lack of oversight, which literally exposed this young woman in the most humiliating way possible."