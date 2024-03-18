Suburban police warn of sex traffickers luring children through social media, gaming apps

A suburban police department is pushing for heightened awareness concerning human trafficking after a Chicago-area teenager was enticed to leave home by someone she met on a gaming app, authorities said.

The Geneva Police Department issued a news release on Monday to alert residents about human sex traffickers who often target children online or through social media, groom them and eventually arrange to meet in person.

Law enforcement issued the warning in response to a case involving a Geneva teen who was contacted by an adult on a social media gaming app earlier this year. According to police, the man and an accomplice enticed the teen to provide funds for the two adults to meet her somewhere outside of Illinois.

The teenager was later reported missing to the Geneva Police Department, at which point an investigation was started by detectives. Police eventually located the teen, who was found with the two men who had convinced her to leave the state, authorities said.

She was later returned home safely and reunited with family.

Additional information on the specific case hasn't been released as it remains under investigation by other law enforcement agencies, according to Geneva police.

According to authorities, sex trafficers often utilize social media and gaming apps " to develop a relationship with their intended targets through false promises and coercion."

In wake of the recent incident, Geneva police are urging parents to be diligent in monitoring their children's online activity. Parents should be aware of the following behaviors, which could be signs their child is being targeted by traffickers:

Becomes increasingly inquisitive regarding the schedules of household members, so they can be alone.

Makes suspicious withdraws or transfers of money into or from a bank account.

Hides their screen from view or frequently excuses themselves from the presence of household members while using a device.

Uses an unfamiliar device. Some traffickers send cell phones or other electronic communication devices to their targets. If the child is caught with one, they may explain that they are holding onto it for a friend.

Parents can also take a number of actions to ensure their children are safe while using the internet, social media and gaming online, including:

Use parental controls to limit or restrict online activity.

Insist your child create social media accounts with you – sharing passwords too – and show you how to use the platform.

Install parental monitoring software that is compatible with your child’s device. Some options include Bark, MSpy, Aura, EyeZy, and Norton Family.

Anyone who may have information about a human trafficking situation should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.