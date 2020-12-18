Suburban Hospital Temporarily Pauses Vaccinations ‘Out of Abundance of Caution' Following Adverse Reactions

A suburban hospital temporarily suspended coronavirus vaccinations Friday after four team members experienced adverse reactions.

Since Thursday, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville said four people who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced tingling and elevated heartrate shortly after the injection.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions," the health center said in a statement.

Advocate Aurora Health reminded that the four people who experienced the adverse reactions account for fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 individuals who have so far received vaccinations throughout their health system.

The health center said as of Friday, three team members are at home and "doing well," while one person is receiving additional treatment.

"Reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination. We are encouraged by our team members who are eager to get the vaccine to help protect themselves and others and bring an end to this pandemic," Advocate Aurora Health said.

Advocate Aurora Health has eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin, all of which are continuing vaccinations as planned.