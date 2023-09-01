Suburban drive-in theater to now operate into December

A drive-in theater in the far northwest suburbs will now be operating into mid-December, thanks to upgrades to the venue's projection booth and concessions.

McHenry Outdoor Theater in McHenry will now extend their season into the winter, with hot cider, hot chocolate and pictures with Santa all on the way for the drive-in spot.

The theater previously closed around Halloween, but will now be open on Friday and Saturday nights through the weekend of Dec. 15-16, marking six additional weekends of movies.

Though the winter lineup of movies has yet to be announced, those planning to attend can expect some holiday throwback classics on the schedule.

The extended season is made possible thanks to dehumidifying equipment and adding heat to the concessions, upgrades that cost about $20,000.

Admission at the theater is $14 per adult, or $8 for children ages 3 to 11 as well as for military personnel and seniors ages 60 and up. Children ages 2 and under are admitted for free, and premier parking (first two rows) costs $14.

More information can be found on the theater's website here.