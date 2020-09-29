Suburban Communities Grapple With Coronavirus Outbreaks

Multiple suburban communities are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, as health officials warn residents to continue being vigilant as fall gets underway in earnest.

Lake County health officials said in a statement that at least 14 people who played or watched volleyball at Jesse Oaks Food and Drink in Gages Lake have tested positive for coronavirus. Multiple individuals reported they had also played volleyball at other locations, with health officials saying that nearly 200 volleyball players and spectators may have been exposed to the virus.

Alexis Rivera, who has played volleyball at the venue, is “irritated” about the outbreak.

“I was surprised to see coworkers and other people hugging each other with no mask and playing volleyball with no mask,” he said. “Would I go back? No. It was fun that they had it open, but regulations are regulations.”

The DuPage County Health Department said it received multiple reports of coronavirus cases linked to an Orangetheory Fitness studio in Elmhurst. NBC 5's Chris Coffey reports.

The owner of the establishment says that they have cooperated with the Lake County Health Department after the positive cases were reported.

“Our entire staff and their families have not shown any symptoms or signs of the virus,” a statement read, in part.

Officials are urging those who visited or played volleyball at the location in September, and didn’t wear a mask while doing so, to quarantine for 14 days following the date of their last visit.

Elsewhere, company officials say there have been 18 positive cases reported at a DuPage County Orangetheory location in Elmhurst.

“We are concerned about all involved, and are hopeful that everyone will quickly return to health,” company officials said in a statement. “We are working with local health authorities in the contact tracing process to identify any additional cases as soon as possible.”

Company officials say that they are reviewing internal policies and processes to ensure the safety of staff and members.

The gym was closed through the weekend for deep cleaning, according to officials.