Student in Custody After Social Media Threat Initiated Lockdown at Lake Zurich High School

One student has been taken into custody after a social media post threatening violence initiated a lockdown Wednesday afternoon at Lake Zurich High School.

The school was initially placed on “soft lockdown” about 12:30 p.m. after a shell casing was found on the campus. Students remained in their assigned locations but no visitors were allowed in, according to a post from Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 officials.

After the “soft lockdown” was lifted a student made a social media post threatening an “imminent” act of violence at the school, officials said.

The school then initiated a “hard lockdown,” as Lake Zurich Police swept the outside and inside of the building, officials said. May Whitney Elementary was also placed on lockdown due to its proximity to the high school.

One student at the high school was taken into custody, and the “hard lockdown” was lifted by 3 p.m., according to the district.

No injuries were reported. School officials said they will develop a plan to support students impacted by the incident.

