Student Brought Gun to Richton Park Elementary School Wednesday, Officials Say

A student at a suburban Richton Park school brought a firearm to the facility on Wednesday, triggering a lockdown and an immediate search of the grounds.

According to a letter sent to parents, the student brought a gun to Neil Armstrong school on Wednesday morning.

A teacher saw the student with the weapon and was able to recover it safely, officials said.

Richton Park police were summoned to the scene, and a lockdown was instituted as officers checked and cleared the school grounds.

The student was taken into police custody, according to the letter, and an all-clear has been given.

District social workers and counselors were dispatched to the school following the incident to provide guidance and support to students and faculty.

Parents are being urged to discuss the incident with their children, and to remind them of the importance of telling a teacher or staff member if they observe any potentially-dangerous situation.