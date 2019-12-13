String of Carjackings Unnerves South Suburban Residents

A Good Samaritan trying to help a carjacking victim ended up having his car stolen as well, and it’s just the latest theft in what appears to be a carjacking spree in several suburban towns.

Downers Grove police say they were called to the scene of a carjacking on Friday afternoon, when two armed men in a silver Honda Pilot got out of the vehicle and ordered a woman parked in a Kia Sportage to get out of her vehicle.

They then pulled out of her driveway and took off.

“I couldn’t believe what had happened,” neighbor Patrick Bowe said. “I am telling you, it’s so quiet around here. I saw it later on and I couldn’t believe it.”

Just ten minutes later, Woodridge police officers were called to the busy intersection of 75th Street and Route 53.

Police say a witness who followed the stolen Kia in an effort to identify the culprits had his own car stolen in the process.

When he located the Kia, he got out of his black Dodge Charger and left it idling. He ultimately was carjacked by the same armed offenders, police said.

The Charger has Illinois license plates, reading Q501335.

“I hope they know people around here,” resident Dan Stranger said. “Pay attention, and if they continue, they’re going to get caught.”

In another theft in suburban Warrenville, officers were called to Country Ridge Drive in the 2 p.m. hour for another armed robbery. The victim told police they were followed from a business to their home, where they were robbed of their wallet, keys, and their white Chevy Malibu with license plates AZ91760.

That victim reported that a second and third suspect were following in a silver Honda Pilot, similar to the one spotted in the robbery in Downers Grove.

None of the vehicles have been recovered.

Suspects in the case are described as African-American men wearing black ski masks and dressed in dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information on the thefts is encouraged to call local police.