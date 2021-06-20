String of Burglaries Reported in South Loop

Police are warning business owners of a series of burglaries reported in recent weeks in the South Loop.

In each case, the suspects forced open a back door or broke out a window to get inside, Chicago police said. They stole money from the registers and made off with bottles of alcohol.

A burglary happened about 5:10 a.m. May 17 in the 2100 block of South State Street, police said. Another happened from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 26-28 in the first block of Cermak Road.

A third took place on the same block at 5:40 a.m. June 20, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.