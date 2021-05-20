Streets Closed Near Stroger Hospital as Police Investigate Crash, Possible Shooting

Multiple streets are closed on Chicago’s West Side after reports of a vehicle crash and shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred near the intersection of Harrison and Ogden just after 2 p.m.

Details are still being confirmed, but Total Traffic indicates that an accident and shooting took place at the intersection, located on the north side of Stroger Hospital.

Several vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash, with NBC's Sky 5 helicopter capturing at least three vehicles that had sustained damage.

As a result, Ogden Avenue is closed between Damen Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Harrison Street is also closed in both directions between South Damen Avenue and South Wolcott Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

We will update this story with further details as they become available.