Street vendors targeted in several armed robberies Saturday, Chicago police say

Chicago police have begun investigating after several robberies targeting street vendors were reported on Saturday, according to authorities.

The majority of the robberies occurred between 11:10 and 11:35 p.m. on the city's West and Southwest sides. In each incident, four men approached a street vendor, displayed rifles and handguns and demanded the victim's property, authorities said.

The thieves took the victims' items before getting away in a black Infiniti Q50.

The robberies were reported at the following times and locations:

1600 block of North Major Avenue - 7:30 a.m.

2900 block of West 47th Street - 11:15 p.m.

3000 block of West 47th Street - 11:10 p.m.

4500 block of South Pulaski Street - 11:15 p.m.

4700 block of South Whipple Street - 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Bureau of Detectives at 312-747-8380.