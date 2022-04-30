Storms Rip Through Chicago Area, Downing Trees and Damaging Roofs

From downed trees to blown off roofs, several instances of damage were reported Saturday evening following storms that moved through portions of the Chicago area.

Wind gusts reached 65 miles per hour in suburban Plainfield, where an irrigation system apparently blew into a fence, according to storm damage reports from the National Weather Service.

To the northeast, in Oak Brook, a roof was blown off a free-standing bathroom, which was carried approximately 100 feet away, as shown in photos. In addition, a large oak tree and several downed tree limbs were reported near the Hilton Chicago Oak Brook.

The weather system also caused power outages in Rockford, where multiple traffic lights were rendered inoperable. At least one intersection was closed due to storm damage, according to Rockford police.

Broadway and 9th St is closed in all directions due to damage from inclement weather. Please avoid the area and any downed power lines you encounter. Multiple agencies are working to clear hazards. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 30, 2022

Residents were asked to avoid the area and any downed power lines while on scene.