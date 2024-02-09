Stomach bug circulating in Oak Park schools, health department says

Public health officials in the village of Oak Park are warning parents about a stomach bug spreading in local schools.

In a news release on Friday, the village of Oak Park's Department of Public Health revealed it was monitoring suspected cases of gastroenteritis within the school community. The illness, which is commonly known as the stomach flu, is often marked by symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal cramps.

Fever, headache and body aches may also occur.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common way to get gastroenteritis is by consuming contaminated food or water. It can also spread from person to person, during contact with contaminated surfaces and by particles in vomit that spread through the air and land on surfaces or enter a person's mouth, health officials said.

If you or someone you know comes down with the illness, be aware that the main complication is dehydration. If you become ill, you'll want to drink enough to replace the fluids you lose from vomiting and diarrhea.

Students experiencing vomiting and diarrhea should stay home until symptoms improve, health officials said. If a child develops symptoms of the stomach flu, health officials encourage parents to inform the child's school and keep them home until after vomiting and diarrhea have resolved.

For your best chance at not becoming sick, doctors recommend that you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap before eating, after using the restroom and after changing a diaper -- and whenever your hands become soiled.

Other recommendations include using separate personal items around your home, keeping your distance from anyone infected and disinfecting hard surfaces.