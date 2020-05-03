Dan Ryan Expressway

State Police Investigate After Man Shot on Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday

The roadway was closed for several hours as a result of the shooting

Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police closed the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway for more than three hours Sunday morning after a person was shot near 75th Street.

According to authorities, a man walked into a local hospital and told staff he had been shot on the expressway just after 2 a.m. Sunday. The man, who was riding in the back seat of a vehicle on the highway at the time of the shooting, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and is currently being treated.

Just after 4:30 a.m., troopers shut down the expressway, with traffic diverted from the northbound lanes beginning at 87th Street. Entrance ramps between 87th Street and 67th Street were blocked off for the investigation.

The highway reopened just before 8 a.m., according to state police.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation remains ongoing.

