Oakbrook Terrace

Star Skateboarder Charged With Beating Man to Death in Oakbrook Terrace

Police lights
Getty Images

A professional skateboarding star from California has been charged with murder after he beat and kicked a man at a Comfort Suites in Oakbrook Terrace last week.

Terry Kennedy is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges in the death of Josiah Kassahun, 23, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Kennedy punched Kassahun in the head just after 11 a.m. on July 27 at the motel at 17W445 Roosevelt Road in the western suburb, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Kennedy then kicked Kassahun, prosecutors said.

Kassahun, from Wheaton, died Sunday at Rush University Medical Center. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries to his head, and the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Michael Reidy ordered Kennedy held without bail while he hires an attorney. The hearing was to resume Aug. 9.

Kennedy, from Long Beach, California had initially been charged with aggravated battery in a public place, threatening a public official and theft, according to court records.

Local

Chicago Forecast 34 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid With Evening Storms

rhythmic gymnastics 2 hours ago

Rhythmic Gymnastics Team from Chicago's Suburbs Has 1 More Shot at Olympic Medal

Kennedy, also known as “Compton-Ass Terry,” is known for his appearances in video games and TV shows like “Viva La Bam” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.” He also has had cameo appearances in music videos featuring artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Oakbrook TerraceWheatoncomfort suitesjosiah kassahunterry kennedy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us