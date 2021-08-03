Star Skateboarder Charged With Beating Man to Death in Oakbrook Terrace

A professional skateboarding star from California has been charged with murder after he beat and kicked a man at a Comfort Suites in Oakbrook Terrace last week.

Terry Kennedy is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges in the death of Josiah Kassahun, 23, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Kennedy punched Kassahun in the head just after 11 a.m. on July 27 at the motel at 17W445 Roosevelt Road in the western suburb, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Kennedy then kicked Kassahun, prosecutors said.

Kassahun, from Wheaton, died Sunday at Rush University Medical Center. An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries to his head, and the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Judge Michael Reidy ordered Kennedy held without bail while he hires an attorney. The hearing was to resume Aug. 9.

Kennedy, from Long Beach, California had initially been charged with aggravated battery in a public place, threatening a public official and theft, according to court records.

Kennedy, also known as “Compton-Ass Terry,” is known for his appearances in video games and TV shows like “Viva La Bam” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.” He also has had cameo appearances in music videos featuring artists like Snoop Dogg and Pharrell.