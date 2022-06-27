Stabbing, Shootings in Lakeview, River North Leaves Several in the Hospital, in Critical Condition

Violence in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood erupted early Monday as Pride celebrations were wrapping up, when two separate incidents left several people hurt and in the hospital. At least one person is in critical condition from gunfire, and another in serious condition after being stabbed, police say.

The first incident occurred at 1:27 a.m. in the 3100 lock of North Clark St., when police say three people were shot while standing outside.

According to officials, two males and a female were outside when multiple gun shots were fired. All three victims were struck.

A male, 30, sustained a gun shot wound to the knee and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition. Another victim, a 37-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital and was also listed in good condition.

The female, 46, sustained a gun shot wound to the stomach and was last listed in critical condition, according to police.

Officials say no one is in custody in the incident.

Just two hours earlier, less than a mile away, three people were stabbed when a verbal altercation led to a physical fight, police said.

At 11:27 p.m., in the block of 1000 West Belmont Ave., a 24-year-old female brandished a knife during a verbal dispute with three others and began swinging it in their direction, police said.

According to officials, the knife made contact with each individual.

A 20-year-old male victim sustained a stab wound to the back and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition. Another victim, a 35-year-old female, sustained a stab wound to the buttocks and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition.

A third victim, a 28-year-old female, sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim was last listed in critical condition, police said.

According to police, a 24-year-old woman is in custody in the incident.

Later Monday, another shooting took place in Chicago's River North neighborhood, leaving one person in serious condition.

According to police, at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of North State St., a 29-year-old male and a second male victim, approximately in his 20s, were shot by an undefined person in a black Jeep.

The Jeep then fled the scene, driving Northbound on State St.

Police say the 29-year-old male was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a gun shot wound to the thigh. He was last listed in serious condition.

The second male victim sustained a graze wound to the thigh was treated on the scene.

No one was in custody in the incident.

The violence in both neighborhoods comes as Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in certain areas during the summer months, a time in Chicago that historically sees an increase in violent crime.