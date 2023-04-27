What to Know About the Giant Tulip Festival Now Open at a Spring Grove Farm

Roads and roads of colorful, spring tulips are now in bloom at a farm in the Chicago area. And beginning Thursday, you can make a trip to the "12-acre tulip treasure trove."

Beginning at 11 a.m., the Richardson Tulip Festival in Spring Grove at Richardson Farm will be open to the public daily. And while this week saw some frosty mornings, George Richardson doesn't appear concerned.

"Tulips are hearty and [the frost] wont hurt them at all," Richardson said Thursday morning. "They're going to pop out, and it's going to be really spectacular."

According to Richardson, the farm worked to plant 300,000 tulip bulbs in November. The flush of color arrives in springtime, and is expected to last for several weeks.

"The tulips should be fantastic at least through May 7 weekend," Richardson said. "I hope we get into Mother's Day weekend, but it just depends on the weather that weekend."

What to Know if You Go

The farm offers more than 60 varieties of tulips, planting enough tulips to fill 12 football fields on the 500-acre farm.

The farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will also offer live music on weekends, drinks, food trucks and more.

Festival hours will be 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the grounds closed Mondays.

Cost for those 4 and up is $16, including one free tulip per paid admission, on week days. On Saturdays and Sundays, cost is $16 for ages 4 to 12 and $19 for ages 13 and older, with one free tulip per paid admission. Additional flowers may be purchased for $2 a stem.

Children 3 and younger are free.

Guests are advised to check with the farm ahead of visiting to ensure the conditions are favorable, for the tulips, Richardson says. "Don't come out until you call or check out our Facebook Page to make sure they are good enough bloom to come out."