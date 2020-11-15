Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park Bakery Provides Sponsored Pies to Englewood Families Ahead of the Holidays

The Lincoln Park bakery is partnering with I Grow Chicago to provide pies for families in Englewood

By Molly Walsh

Jamie Davis

A Lincoln Park bakery is partnering with I Grow Chicago this holiday season to provide pies for Englewood residents.

People who stop by Vanille Patisserie, located at 2108 N. Clark St., can sponsor a pie for an Englewood family this year. The bakery is also donating one pie to a family within local non-profit I Grow Chicago's service area with every 10 pies sold.

Customers have the option to give multiple pies by purchasing a sponsorship. A $40 pie sponsorship donates two pies to families in Englewood, $75 donates four pies and $100 donates six pies.

I Grow Chicago is a local non-profit organization that focuses on strengthening community and provides opportunities in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Vanille offers a variety of pie flavors including pecan; chocolate Nutella French silk; pumpkin; apricot, cranberry and walnut streusel; and apple streusel. Each pie costs between $24.95 and $32.95.

