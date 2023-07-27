South Shore man charged with fatally stabbing woman, then calling 911 to say he had ‘bad day'

Charges have been against a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in his South Shore home, then calling 911 to say he was having a “bad day,” according to police.

David Cobb, 37, was charged with first-degree murder and was expected to appear in court Thursday, according to Kellie Bartoli, a spokesperson for Chicago police.

The body of a 46-year-old woman was found on the floor of Cobb’s kitchen around 9 p.m. Monday after he called called 911 and, “speaking quietly and despondently,” told dispatchers he was having a “bad day,” police said.

When Cobb answered the door of his third-floor apartment, responding officers saw blood on his hands, according to a police report.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said she was found on the kitchen floor and was dead on the scene.