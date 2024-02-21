7 hospitalized, including infant, after South Shore high-rise fire

Chicago fire officials say at least seven people were hospitalized after a fire in a South Shore high-rise on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building in the 7100 block of South Jeffrey on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in the kitchen of a unit on the second floor, and smoke billowed out of the building.

There were at least seven individuals taken to area hospitals following the fire, including an infant, according to officials. That infant was listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

Another individual jumped from a window on the fourth floor of the building, but was in fair condition at an area hospital, officials said. At least five other victims were taken to area hospitals.

The fire also led to road closures and Metra train impacts in the area. Jeffrey was closed between 71st Street and 72nd Street because of the fire. Authorities say 71st Street is also closed in both directions between Euclid Avenue and Chappel Avenue.

The Metra Electric Line's South Chicago branch was also impacted, with trains running at least 30 minutes behind in the area.