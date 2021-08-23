Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured in South Shore Apartment Building Fire

A fire and three resident sustained injuries in a fire that broke out Monday evening at an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to authorities.

Firefighters arrived to the building at 6916 S. Clyde Ave. at approximately 7 p.m. and found the stairway in the rear of the building burning and residents stuck in their apartment units. The hallways were also "heavily charred with smoke and heat," said Marc Ferman, deputy fire commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department.

Three residents were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor smoke inhalation. A firefighter was injured in an apparent fall and also taken to the hospital.

A number of residents were expected to be displaced, but it was likely that some would return to the building late Monday, fire officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.