South Loop Girl Scout Troop Donates Cookies to Chicago-Area Hospitals

A Chicago girl scout troop donated leftover cases of cookies to doctors and nurses working hard to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Rakstad and Aimee Boone, troop leaders of the South Loop Elementary Girl Scout Troop, said Troop 23134 had cases of extra cookies that could not sell because of Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

“We decided to donate some from our own proceeds but had too many, so we reached out to the community via Hello South Loop,” Rakstad told NBC 5.

Hello South Loop is a neighborhood Facebook page with more than 15,000 followers.

In just hours last week, the Girl Scout troop reached their $600 goal. Since then, the 14-girl troop has delivered cookies to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Rush Hospital, Jessie Brown VA Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and others.

"Our troop wanted to support the first responders and especially our hospital workers as they are putting themselves on the line for us every day," Rakstad said. "Since everyone loves Girl Scout cookies, we thought this could be a way to show our appreciation for all their hard work for our community and could brighten their day."

In total, the troop donated more than 12 cases of cookies.