South Elgin Man Charged With First-Degree Murder in Mother's Stabbing Death

A South Elgin man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony armed violence for allegedly stabbing and killing his mother Sunday, according to law enforcement.

Michael Wybraniec, 30, appeared in Kane County bond court Monday where a judge set bail at $2 million. According to authorities, Michael Wybraniec allegedly stabbed his mother, Beata Wybraniec, 53, multiple times with a knife at their home in the 200 block of Thornwood Way.

Beata Wybraniec was able to exit the residence, but was caught by her son, who then began stabbing her again, authorities said.

A motive for the crime remains unknown.