Someone in Illinois Won $1 Million in Tuesday's Mega Millions. Here's Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

Check your tickets, Illinois: it may not be the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, but a $1 million winning ticket was sold in the state.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a ticket that matched five out of six of the Mega Millions numbers worth $1 million was sold at the JM Food Shop, at 11200 N. IL Route 47, in Huntley.

According to the Mega Millions website, five other states sold "Match 5" winning tickets, worth $1 Million each: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Officials say New Jersey and New York each sold two "Match 5" winning tickets.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday at 10 p.m. CT, with a jackpot that has swelled to $1.02 billion. It's the third time in history the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark.

The record Mega Millions prize is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion, which was shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

And while the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

